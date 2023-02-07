scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Rakhi Sawant’s husband Adil Khan Durrani held after actress levels assault charges

Rakhi Sawant's husband, Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested with regards to the assault charges in addition to other allegations pressed by Rakhi.

By News Bureau

Television actress Rakhi Sawant’s husband, Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested with regards to the assault charges in addition to other allegations pressed by Rakhi.

Rakhi was recently spotted visiting the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, registering a case against her husband. Soon after the filing of the FIR, Adil was arrested from his house, as per media reports.

She has accused him of failing to pay for her mother Jaya Bheda’s care. She also claimed Adil was to blame for her mother’s death. Other charges levelled by Rakhi against Adil are of torture, stealing money from her and exploitation.

Rakhi said in the audio statement, accessed by paparazzi Varinder Chawla, “He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money.”

The actress further stated that Adil informed her that he had broken up with her and was now living with his supposed girlfriend Tanu.

Previous article
Gene-edited babies living happily with parents, says scientist who created them
Next article
Every patient's death cannot be termed medical negligence, rules Kerala HC
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Disney to lay off 7K employees to cut costs: CEO

Health & Lifestyle

South Africa reports 3rd cholera case

Technology

Social media: Dos and don'ts issued for UP Police

Technology

Putin proposes revising Russia's strategy for scientific, technological development

Health & Lifestyle

Cuba confirms first bird flu cases

News

NH Studioz acquires Vijay Sethupathi starrer ‘Michael’

News

Mrunal Thakur sports a new grunge glam look

News

An official biography of actress Sridevi – ‘Sridevi – The Life of a Legend’ in works

Theatre

MY WIFE’s 8th VACHAN a new Hindi comedy play premiers on 12th February 2023

News

Dhanush’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual ‘Sir/Vaathi’ trailer out

News

Jagjit Singh gave back to ghazal its popular voice

Review

Movie Review | The Fabelmans: A biographical family drama

Technology

ISRO conducts initial trials of human space mission crew module recovery

News

Iulia Vantur trained under 'Mission Impossible' stunt director for latest single

Health & Lifestyle

Consider expeditiously NGO's plea to co-host Chhatrapati Shivaji event: Delhi HC to ASI

Health & Lifestyle

Surrogacy Act hold no woman shall act as surrogate by providing her own gametes, SC told

Technology

NASA reveals 2 instruments to measure earth-directed energy from sun

News

Fawad, Sanam-starrer 'Barzakh' to premiere at Series Mania Fest

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi HC takes on record RGCI's stand to provide free treatment to poor patients in OPD, IPD

Technology

MSI launches new line-up of laptops in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US