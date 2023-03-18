scorecardresearch
Ram Charan lands in Hyderabad to grand welcome by fans

By News Bureau

Leading actor Ram Charan reached Hyderabad to a grand welcome by his fans.

Basking in Oscar glory, the RRR actor landed at Begumpet Airport by a special aircraft around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

Ram Charan, who had landed in Delhi on Friday, was moved by the warm welcome by his fans late in the night.

As soon as the actor emerged from airport building, there was loud cheers by hundreds of fans who were waiting for him. They showered petals on Ram Charan who was standing in an open-top vehicle to wave at the crowd. Some of the fans were carrying banners and posters hailing him as global star.

‘Naatu Naatu’, the RRR song featuring Ram Charan and Junior NTR, bagged Oscar award for the best original song.

Ram Charan, along with his wife Upasana, arrived in Delhi on Friday. The young actor along with his father Chiranjeevi participated in India Today conclave in the national capital.

Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi met union Home minister Amit Shah at the conclave.

Ram Charan later tweeted that it was an honour to meet the central minister. He thanked Shah for appreciating the efforts of RRR team.

Earlier, Amit Shah also tweeted that he was delighted meeting two legends of Indian cinema.

“The Telugu film industry has significantly influenced India’s culture & economy. Have congratulated Ram Charan on the Oscar win for the Naatu-Naatu song and the phenomenal success of the RRR’,” wrote Shah.

Indian Wells: Rybakina dominates Swiatek, sets up final clash with Sabalenka
WPL will push standard of women's game forward: Heather Knight
