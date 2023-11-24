scorecardresearch
Ranbir Kapoor confirms Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s relationship

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours have been hitting the headlines for a while now.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s dating rumours have been hitting the headlines for a while now. While Rashmika is busy promoting her upcoming film Animal with Ranbir Kapoor at a recent outing, the actor seems to have confirmed their relationship.

the film posters of Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorials, Arjun Reddy and Animal were shown on the screen and that is when a conversation about Vijay started. Nandamuri Balakrishna asked Sandeep and Rashmika to pick one movie between Arjun Reddy and Animal. Ranbir started to tease Rashmika as he asked her to pick who she believed was a better actor, her ‘reel hero’ (hinting at himself) or her ‘real hero’ (hinting at Vijay).

When Rashmika refused to participate, Nandamuri told Sandeep to dial Vijay’s number but the actor missed the call. Ranbir then said, “Sir, let Rashmika call, Vijay won’t pick (Sandeep’s) call,” this left Rashmika blushing.

After greetings were exchanged, Rashmika got the phone. As she said, “Hello”, Vijay asked Rashmika, “What’s up, re?” Rashmika blushed and said good and also warned Vijay that he was on speaker.

