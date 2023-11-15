scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Ranbir Kapoor praises captain Rohit Sharma, team during the Ind vs NZ match

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Nov 15 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has heaped praise on Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma and the Indian team during the Ind vs NZ match at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Talking about Rohit Sharma, Ranbir, who was promoting his film ‘Animal’, said: “I would like to talk about Rohit Sharma as a person. You know, whenever I hear him during interviews, watch his reels or watch his photographs with the team, I feel like he’s such a likable guy.”

“Being a leader and also being somebody who’s so friendly with his teammates, making them feel like we are all together makes him a great captain. And I think we see that in Rohit Sharma very clearly. Hats off to him!”

Later, talking about the Indian team, he said: “I think they are a pack of wolves, be it Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, we also have Ravindra Jadeja, we have Kuldeep Yadav; I don’t think we have ever seen a bowling lineup like this.

“I think the bowling lineup has really made a difference in the Indian Cricket Team this time, it’s of superior quality.”

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is streaming for free on mobile on Disney+ Hotstar and broadcast LIVE on the Star Sports Network.

–IANS

dc/kvd

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Sai Dharam Tej pulls cousin Varun Tej’s leg, chides him for marrying before him
Next article
Sharad Kelkar-starrer ‘Slum Golf’ is a story of an underdog chasing his dream
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US