Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram’s wedding reception turns into celeb oasis, radiates glitz & glamour

The newly wed couple actor Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram hosted a grand wedding reception for their friends in the industry. Randeep and Lin had a traditional nuptial ceremony on November 29 in Imphal, Manipur. They got married in a traditional Meitei ceremony in the presence of family members and a few friends.

The couple took their wedding vows in the Shannapung resort.

The reception which was held in Mumbai on Monday, was graced by celebrities like Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Imtiaz Ali, Naseeruddin Shah with wife Ratna Shah, Sunidhi Chauhan, Jackie Shroff, Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, Madhur Bhandarkar, Milan Luthria, Gulshan Grover, and many others.

Randeep was seen wearing a black suit, while Lin shines in a glittery-shaded red lehenga.

Sharing the pictures of the reception on social media, the ‘Sarbjit’ actor wrote: “In our eternal garden of Eden #togetherforever #deepinlove.”

The reception was also attended by Randeep and Lin’s parents and family.

Tamannaah looked beautiful in a black floral saree, while her boyfriend Vijay arrived in a black suit. The couple posed for the cameras holding hands.

Mona Singh looked stunning in an off shoulder blue dress, with her hair open and a minimal necklace. Aahana Kumra wore a purple saree paired with golden heels.

Daisy Shah was seen wearing a golden dress and completed the outfit with matching juttis.

Senior actor Jeetendra attended the party in a black suit. Madhur Bhandarkar arrived in a navy blue shirt and matching pants, while Gulshan Grover also wore a blue suit.

Jackie arrived at the occasion in his signature style holding a little plant in his hands. Chunky Pandey and Javed Jaffrey were seen sharing a hug and laugh at the venue.

The other celebrities who attended the reception were Sunny Hinduja, Nitu Chandra, Darshan Kumar, Rajneesh Duggal, Lulia Vantur, Urvashi Rautela, Sharad Kelkar, among several others.