Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan’s electrifying performance on their Aankh Maare song at NMACC

By Pooja Tiwari
It was a starry affair at the NMACC gala held on April 1. And now, some inside videos from the performances by Bollywood stars are going viral on the internet.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan reunited to perform on their Simmba chartbuster song Aankh Marey and rocking the stage. Ranveer and Sara rocked the stage putting their best dance moves forward.

The duo performed on the song Aankh Marey from their 2018 movie Simmba. Celebs were seen cheering for them. While Sara looked gorgeous in an embroidered lehenga, Ranveer dazzled in a black ensemble. Soon after a video of the duo’s rocking dance performance was shared online, Sara’s aunt Saba took to the comment section and wrote, “Killed it!!!”

