Ranveer Singh shares cute post with his 'heartthrob' grandpa

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) Ranveer Singh shared a heartwarming Instagram post with his 93-year-old Nana (maternal grandfather), on Wednesday, calling him the “peak of Rocky-ism” and a “heartthrob”.

The actor, whose recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is getting a lot of appreciation from the audience, showed his fondness for his grandpa in the post, which includes one where the two are dancing to the Hindi song ‘Jhumka gira re’.

The first image has the actor posing with his Nana, with both making the ‘V’ sign with their hand. While Ranveer has the slogan “What Jhumka??” written on his light blue sweatshirt, his nana is wearing a black t-shirt with “Team Rocky” written on it.

Ranveer posted: “Nana is peak Rocky-ism! 93 and Rock(y)ing!!! such a #Heartthrob.”

In a video, the actor and his grandfather dance to Asha Bhonsle’s song ‘Jhumka Gira Re’, and Ranveer plants affectionate kisses on his grandpa’s head. In the third post, in black and white, his Nana is seen saying “Tiqqi chorro Tequila lao!” (bring Tequila).

Ranveer plays Rocky Randhawa in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’.

The film, which also features Alia Bhatt, released in theatres last week.

