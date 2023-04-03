Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt set the stage on fire on the song Naatu Naatu at NMACC event

Alia Bhatt joins Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance at the NMAAC launch. The video of their performance has gone viral on social media.

Before breaking into the hook step, Alia removed her high heels on stage. Both nailed the hook step of the song, which was undoubtedly the best part of the performance. It was also heartening to see the bond between the two stars, which was a treat to watch.

Alia is dressed in a white outfit and Rashmika is in a metallic ivory saree.

The video of Rashmika Mandanna and Alia Bhatt’s performance received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans of both actresses. The comment section was filled with fans hyping the performance.