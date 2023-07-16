scorecardresearch
Rashmika Mandanna tears up while watching 'Baby'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Rashmika Mandanna, who is known for her work in the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, recently got teary eyed while watching the Telugu film ‘Baby’ which stars Anand Deverakonda, who is actor Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother.

Rashmika saw the movie with her rumoured beau Vijay Deverakonda and later took to the Stories section of her Instagram to share the review of the film.

Sharing the poster of the film in her Instagram story, the actress wrote: “I got to watch #babythemovie I teared up watching the performances so much that I think the scenes are going to be engraved in my heart for a long time.. I congratulate the team.”

In a video that surfaced on social media after the special screening, Rashmika was seen with tears in her eyes as she rushed to the lift and left the venue.

‘Baby’ also stars Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles, with Sai Rajesh serving as the writer and director. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, the movie has generated significant buzz among audiences.

Meanwhile, Rashmika has ‘Animal’ and ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ lined up for release.

–IANS

aa/dan

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Madhavan dines with PM Modi, French President at Louvre
Samsung may integrate ChatGPT into Internet Browser app
