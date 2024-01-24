HomeBollywoodNewsRaveena Tandon: 'Indrani Kothari and I are poles apart'

Raveena Tandon: 'Indrani Kothari and I are poles apart'

Raveena Tandon, who plays Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’, shared that she is poles apart from her role in real life

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Raveena Tandon 'Indrani Kothari and I are poles apart'
Raveena Tandon | Indrani Kothari _ pic courtesy news agency

Actress Raveena Tandon, who plays Indrani Kothari in the upcoming show ‘Karmma Calling’, shared that she is poles apart from her role in real life. With this show, audiences will witness Raveena in an unseen avatar. She has shared the similarities and the differences she sees between Indrani Kothari and herself.

Talking about it, Raveena said: “When I think of similarities, the love and the urge with which Indrani protects her family, is something I strongly resonate with. I love my children dearly and can do anything in my power to protect them, just like how Indrani is ready to walk a mile to protect Ahaan.”

“The fashion sense and glam quotient that Indrani exudes is something I admire and enjoy in personal capacity as well. On the other hand, Indrani and I are poles apart. She has a layered aspect to her personality, where she does things in a way that questions her morals. Indrani is not all things positive but none of us are,” she added.

Produced by R.A.T films, adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, the series is helmed by Raveena Tandon, Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26, on Disney+ Hotstar.

Previous article
Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater hold hands at airport while joined by her dog
Next article
'Laapataa Ladies' trailer renders colours of realism about two missing brides
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
RELATED ARTICLES

Just In