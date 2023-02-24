scorecardresearch
Rema Lahiri celebrates father Bappi Lahiri’s composition: ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’

Rema Lahiri talked about her father and remembered how he composed and sang the romantic track

By News Bureau

Popular singer and composer late Bappi Lahiri’s daughter Rema Lahiri talked about her father and remembered how he composed and sang the romantic track ‘Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’ from the 1989 film ‘Prem Pratigyaa’ starring Mithun Chakraborty and Madhuri Dixit.

She along with the grandson of the ‘disco king’ of Bollywood, Swastik Bansal, popularly known as Rego B is appearing on the singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol 13’ as the celebrity guest for the special episode of ‘Celebrating Bappi Da’.

Rema enjoyed the performances by contestants on the show and praised Bidipta Chakraborty for her beautiful voice and melodious rendition of the songs ‘Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’ and ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

Rema went down memory lane and recalled her father and said: “The song selection is fantastic. My father had composed ‘Pyar Kabhi Kam Nahi Karna’ for Mithun Da. It was such a romantic and melodious song, that my father sang it for Mithun Da. It sounded so well, on screen, it was so in sync that it became the epic song of all time. Even ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, you beautifully sang a difficult song, with expression.”

From ‘Raat Baaki’, ‘Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost’ to ‘Jawani Jaaneman’, there is a huge list of Bappi Lahiri’s famous tracks that will keep echoing in our ears forever. The top 8 contestants including Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh amazed the judges and guests dedicated their performances to the ace singer and composer.

Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya are the judges on ‘Indian Idol 13’.

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Entertainment Today

