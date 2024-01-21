HomeBollywoodNews

Rhea Chakraborty remember’s Sushant Singh Rajput on 38th Birth anniversary

Rhea Chakraborty remembered Sushant Singh Rajput on his birth anniversary.

By Agency News Desk
Rhea Chakraborty remember's Sushant Singh Rajput on 38th Birth anniversary
Rhea Chakraborty | Sushant Singh Rajput | Birth anniversary _ pic courtesy news agency

As late actor Sushant Singh Rajput would have turned 38 on Sunday, his then-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty remembered him on his birth anniversary. Sushant died by suicide in 2020 in his residence in Juhu.

Rhea took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture of Sushant smiling.

The actress captioned it with a red heart emoji.

After the incident, Sushant’s father lodged a complaint against Rhea, accusing her of abetment of suicide. Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Sushant.

Sushant started his acting career with ‘Pavitra Rishta’. He made his Bollywood debut with ‘Kai Po Che’. He gained major stardom with his performance in ‘MS Dhoni – The Untold Story’ and ‘Chhichhore’.

Sushant’s last film was ‘Dil Bechara’, which was released posthumously.

| Rhea Chakraborty
Rhea chakraborty remember's sushant singh rajput on 38th birth anniversary
Previous article
Devi Sri Prasad roped in for Dhanush-starrer 'D51'
Next article
Australian Open: Coco Gauff marches into maiden quarterfinal
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates