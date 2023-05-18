scorecardresearch
Richa Chadha's International debut 'Ainaa' launched at House of Lords in London

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) Actress Richa Chaddha’s international debut with Indo-Brit production ‘Ainaa’ has had its official launch at the House of Lords in London.

Richa takes on the lead role alongside British actor William Moseley.

Ainaa was officially launched and announced at the prestigious House of Lords by the makers of the film last evening where R.t Hon. Stuart Andrew, M.P. The Parliamentary Under Secretary of State, Department for Culture, Media and Sport announced the film alongside the lead cast, director and producers of the film.

‘Ainaa’ is helmed by Markus Meedt, who makes his feature debut with the project. The film is a social drama about the impact violence caused by war on human beings and the society at large.

Richa said: “I’m excited to be working in a new part of the world, I like to experiment. They have put together an impressive crew of the best of talent from India and the UK. It’s truly going to be a collaborative effort to embark on a film that deals with such an important subject.”

“We are currently in London prepping for the film with the shooting expected to commence on June 2nd. I have always strived for a challenging role and this one sure is one of the toughest parts I have taken up.”

Sharing the screen with Chadha is William Moseley, a renowned British actor who gained fame as a child actor in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ films. Moseley also made an impactful appearance in the Indian film ‘Margarita With A Straw,’ showcasing his exceptional talent and versatility as an actor. The film is being produced by Big Cat Films UK and the producers are Geeta Bhalla and P.J. Singh.

On the other work front, Richa is soon going to be seen in Zee’s ‘Nurse manjot’ the third installment of the mega hit comedy franchise ‘Fukrey 3’ and is one of the leads in the highly anticipated series, ‘Heeramandi’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
Entertainment Today

