Rituparna Sengupta says her new film is a tribute to Bappi Lahiri

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actress Rituparna Sengupta has started working on a new film, which she tags as a tribute to the late music director Bappi Lahiri.

Two schedules of the film have already been completed with the final leg of shoot set to take place in a week for which Rituparna is in Mumbai currently.

The yet-to-be-titled film is a dark comedy, directed by Rajan Lallan Puri, and also stars Govind Namdev, Rajpal Yadav, Prem Chopra, Anup Jalota and debutant Anjuman.

On being asked about her new project, Rituparna said, “This film has a very strong yet interesting subject line which we don’t generally get to watch in the dark comedy genre.”

“I had been approached by the late Bappi Lahiri for this film which is also his last film where he has given music, so I couldn’t think of not doing this film. This film is also my way of celebrating him and giving tribute to him. Right now the shooting is almost done and I am very excited to be part of this film.”

“Interestingly this film is co-produced by the late Bappi Lahiri, her daughter Rema Lahiri and his son-in-law Govind Bansal,” she added.

Meanwhile, Rituparna’s recent Hindi feature film, ‘Ittar’ by Veena Bakshi, opposite Deepak Tijori, is completed, along with another Hindi feature film opposite Arbaaz Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar, named ‘Kal Trighori’ is also on its way to release.

In addition, she will also be seen in a Bengali edgy love story film ‘Salt’ opposite Chandan Roy Sanyal as well followed by Kabir Lal’s film ‘Antar Drishti’ with Riteish Deshmukh.

–IANS

aa/uk/

Australian Open: Impressive Zhang beats US qualifier, charges into last 16
