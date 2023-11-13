scorecardresearch
Rohit Choudhary roped in for Anil Sharma's ‘Journey’

By Agency News Desk

Actor Rohit Choudhary, who was part of ‘Gadar 2’, is playing an important role in director Anil Sharma’s film ‘Journey’. The film stars veteran actor Nana Patekar and Anil Sharma’s son Utkarsh Sharma.

‘Journey’ is a family drama – a genre that is loved by the Indian viewers at large. Rohit, who is very close to Anil at a personal level, is excited to be part of this film.

He said: “As expected, I am super thrilled to part of Journey. Anil Sharma knows the pulse of the Indian audience. I loved the script and am sure when the audience will see the film they will love it too. Anil Sharma, Sunil Sirvaiya and Amjad Ali have written the script exceptionally well.”

Recently, the muhurat ceremony of the film was held and attended by Nana Patekar and Utkarsh. A large part of the film will be shot in Varanasi.

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, ‘Journey’ is set to release next year in theatres.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
