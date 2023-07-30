scorecardresearch
Rohit Choudhary shares his excitement for starring in 'Gadar 2'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Sunny Deol’s upcoming film ‘Gadar 2’ has been the talk of the town throughout Indian cinemas, given the success of ‘Gadar’. Actor Rohit Chaudhary is very excited for the movie as he will now be starring in the movie, playing a ruthless antagonist in the Anil Sharma directorial.

Actor Rohit Choudhary is excited as his next is Anil Sharma’s Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel starrer ‘Gadar 2’ as it is scheduled to hit the big screen on August 11, 2023. Rohit will be essaying a character called Major Malik a notorious and ruthless officer of the Pakistan Army who shows no mercy.

Speaking about performing with a big star roster, the actor said: “Sharing scenes with legendary actor Sunny Deol is something which is unforgettable. Then you also have the rising star Utkarsh Shamra. I have seen a lot of spark in him and he has a long way to go. Utkarsh’s performance has been exceptional, and I envision him as a rising superstar with a promising future in the industry.”

“Moreover, his role in the project is commendable.” Talking about the special memories from ‘Gadar 2’. Among the countless memories, one moment stands out. It was a time when I had only 1-2 scenes, but seeing my work director Anil Sharma praised me a lot and increased my scenes in the project. It was a truly heartwarming and encouraging experience that I will cherish forever.”

After Gadar’s exceptional success there is a huge expectation from the second installment. Talking about the film, Rohit went on to call the movie a masterpiece, saying: “In my eyes the film is an absolute masterpiece, brimming with action and heartfelt emotions.”

“What makes it even more incredible is that the story transcends the year 1954, offering a captivating narrative that intertwines the histories of Pakistan and Hindustan.”

“The brilliance of Anil Ji’s direction truly shines through in this remarkable piece of cinema. Just like in ‘Gadar 1’, ‘Gadar 2’ is packed with intense and action-filled dialogues that leave a powerful impact. The recently released trailer showcases some gripping dialogues delivered by the legendary Sunny Ji. It’s evident that the audience will be thrilled and undoubtedly whistling with excitement in the theaters while witnessing these impactful dialogues on the big screen.”

He also added: “Anil Sharma is not just a friend but also a big brother to me. We’ve shared a strong bond for the past 15 years. Our equation is fantastic, and I genuinely hope that in the future, people will witness us collaborating once again on another project.”

Sharing about his own preparation for his role in Gadar 2 Rohit said: “I have always maintained a physique with 6-pack abs, but since this story is set before 1971, Anil Ji advised me to appear more bulky. To achieve this look, I gained around 3-4 kilos. For the past two years, I haven’t trimmed my beard because my character’s look in Gadar 2 requires me to have a beard. I’ve decided not to cut it until the movie is released.”

Lastly, Rohit shares some positive outcomes about his career: “I’m delighted to share that I’ve started receiving offers in Bollywood, which is truly exciting for my journey in the film world.”

–IANS

anv/kvd

Agency News Desk
