Ruchi Narain reveals why she had to shout at 'Karmma Calling' cast like school children

Ruchi Narain who has directed the upcoming streaming series ‘Karmma Calling’ has shared why she had to scream at the cast of the show during one scene. The director opened up about the scene as she said that it was a night scene and the crew had to be on time because of the approaching sunrise.

The most difficult scenes to shoot are those when there is a hilarious moment, but the actors have to control their laughter. While being fun for actors, this can usually become a challenge for a director, especially when it’s a high pressure situation.

Talking about the scene, the director said: “One sequence which became a challenge was the sit down dinner sequence with all the main characters. It’s a high drama scene where everyone is setting the other off in some or the other way. We were shooting this scene at around 4:00 am and suddenly Raveena started giggling and everybody joined her. We had to finish the sequence before the sun came up.”

She further mentioned: “It was really high pressure for me. I was sitting behind the monitor and every time we said action and someone said their line, they would all just burst out laughing. I was worried about finishing the scene and I had to shout at them like they were school children.”

‘Karmma Calling’ is based on the U.S. original series ‘Revenge’, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

Produced by R.A.T Films, ‘Karmma Calling’ drops on January 26, 2024 on Disney+ Hotstar.