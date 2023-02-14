scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Saif Ali Khan to headline hit Nordic drama ‘The Bridge’

Hit Nordic drama 'The Bridge' to be adapted by Endemol Shine India and Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films; hindi version to be headlined by Saif Ali Khan

By Glamsham Editorial
Saif Ali Khan to headline hit Nordic drama 'The Bridge'
Saif Ali Khan for The Bridge

Endemol Shine India, a Banijay company, and Black Knight Films, have announced they will be adapting the hit Danish/Swedish scripted series, Bron/Broen (The Bridge). The all-new original Hindi edition will star Saif Ali Khan, who will also jointly produce the project under the Black Knight Films banner. The concept of The Bridge has universal appeal, as it can be understood and appreciated by a global audience that is used to living in a world of borders.

The show opens with a dead body discovered on a border that is shared by two countries – half the body lies in one and the other half in another. This discovery leads to a joint investigation by the police forces of the two regions, forcing detectives from both sides to work together to solve the crime.

A gem from the Banijay library, the unique global premise of The Bridge has led to its adaptation in multiple languages, set across the international borders of US/Mexico, UK/France, Germany/Austria, Singapore/Malaysia and Russia/Estonia.

“As an actor and producer, this is the one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at Black Knight Films – Kunjal Punamiya (CEO/co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (Creative Producer/co- producer) are super excited to be associated with this project and getting it rolling,” said Saif Ali Khan, actor and producer (Black Knight Films) of the series.

“The Bridge’s script is powerful, as it speaks a language recognised and enjoyed by audiences sitting anywhere in the world. It is a global story that can be made distinctively local, using the basic premise of the series and we look forward to recreating the magic of this show to captivate the Indian audience,” said Rishi Negi, CEO Endemol Shine India.

The Bridge is a present-day crime thriller exploring the tensions between two neighbouring countries, which has now been adapted in 7 territories. Originally created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt as a joint production of Sweden’s Filmlance International, part of Banijay, and Denmark’s Nimbus Film, The Bridge (Bron/Broen) was produced in co-production with Sveriges Television, DR, ZDF German Television network, ZDF Enterprises Gmbh, Film i Skåne, NRK, Copenhagen Film Fund, Lumiere Group, Stiftelsen Ystad Österlen Filmfond, with Norvision, and in co-operation with Malmö Stad. The original has aired in more than 188 countries.

Previous article
Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled
This May Also Interest You
News

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel-starrer 'Gadar 2' motion poster unveiled

News

Kareena's V-Day post is about self love: 'Main apni favourite hoon'

Health & Lifestyle

Delhi court sets aside direction to file FIR against doctor in medical negligence case

News

MC Stan, Shiv, Abdu, Sajid party with Farah Khan, Sania Mirza post 'BB 16'

News

Monika Ghag, Mehedi Naseri, Neitso Angami win 'Kumite 1 Warrior Hunt'

Technology

'Cycle for Health' rally in Delhi

Technology

Immigrants from Asian countries make incredible contributions to US: Musk

News

Joshua Bassett issues statement after getting baptised by anti-gay mega church

News

Rashmika wins hearts with her love for pooch Aura on V-Day

News

Chandan Roy Sanyal to direct ‘The Playback Singer’ and feature too

Others

Satish Sanpal honoured with Golden Excellence award in Entertainment in Dubai

News

Farah Khan throws BB after the party; Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Archana Gautam, and others join

News

Naseeruddin Shah to play emperor Akbar in 'Taj – Divided by Blood'

News

'Class' actor Chandan Anand to star in 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik, Deepika

Technology

Cloud communications firm Twilio cuts 17% of its workforce

Technology

No 'male disadvantage' when it comes to Covid-heart disease link: Study

Technology

Samsung launches new range of gaming monitors, starting at Rs 75,000

News

Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra for presenting its beauty to Indians

News

Tom Cruise enjoys 'fun' Oscar luncheon, Academy addresses Will Smith's slap

Technology

InsuranceDekho raises $150 mn, largest-ever Series A funding in India

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US