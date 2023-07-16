scorecardresearch
Saira Banu shares snippet of Dilip Kumar's 'most spell-binding, enthralling performance'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Veteran star Saira Banu shared a glimpse of her personal favourite scene from late star Dilip Kumar’s performance in the 1974 film ‘Sagina’, which she said was one of the legendary actor’s ‘most spell-binding, enthralling performances’.

‘Sagina’ is directed by Tapan Sinha, the film stars Dilip Kumar, Saira Banu, Aparna Sen, Om Prakash. It was a remake of 1970 Bengali movie Sagina Mahato directed by Tapan Sinha with the same lead pair in the cast.

The film revolved around Dilip Kumar’s character Sagina, a factory laborer, and an aggressive, honest and lovable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of North-Eastern India.

Saira Bano took to Instagram, where she shared a few glimpses and captioned the post: “Sagina is one of my most loved films. It is based on the true story of the labour movement. Sagina, a factory labourer…is an honest, aggressive and loveable character who was the first to fight against the tyranny of the British bosses in the tea gardens of Northern-Eastern India. Sagina becomes a Welfare Officer and brings about justice.”

“I was so happy when Sahib and revered Tapan Sinha worked together… they were such good friends and like-minded that they brought ease and cordiality while filming Sagina in the most relaxed atmosphere at Gayabari where we worked in the outdoors. The first thing that Sahib set up in the garden was a Badminton court for all the team of the shooting to play together in the evenings and then cosily huddle in the house to sing and joke together turn by turn,” she added.

“Sharing a scene which is my personal favourite… when Sagina who is a robust outgoing man, is sitting in his office absolutely bored and suffocated and then he steps out compelled to breathe the fresh air in the lush outdoors. Then he spots the coming of the train and exuberantly matches speed with the passing train. I think it is one of Sahib’s most spellbinding and enthralling performances.”

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
