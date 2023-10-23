scorecardresearch
Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif look electrifying together in ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif in Leke Prabhu Ka Naam Song - Tiger 3 _ pic courtesy yt

Megastars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are an all-time biggest on-screen couple in the history of Indian cinema. They have delivered historic blockbusters & generation-defining dance numbers. The much-loved on-screen pair is back again in Aditya Chopra’s ‘Tiger 3’ reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe!

YRF has been teasing with the first track of Tiger 3 since last week, and today, it dropped the party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam! Expectations from this song are sky-high since the last time the two superstars danced together was in Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, which became the biggest song of the year!

Salman & Katrina show off incredible chemistry and look drop-dead gorgeous in this vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics! Leke Prabhu Ka Naam (Hindi version) has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi! The Tamil and Telugu versions have been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been shot on an extremely grand-scale. The stars and the team travelled to the exotic locations in Cappadocia, Turkey! Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who had choreographed Swag Se Swagat, is back to make Salman & Katrina dance again!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3, is set to release on Diwali, Sunday, 12th November.

The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Sushmita Sen opens up on her takeaway from her role in 'Aarya 3'
R Balki plans a film based on a theme park
Entertainment Today

