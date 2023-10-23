Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif look electrifying together in ‘Leke Prabhu Ka Naam’

Megastars Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif are an all-time biggest on-screen couple in the history of Indian cinema. They have delivered historic blockbusters & generation-defining dance numbers. The much-loved on-screen pair is back again in Aditya Chopra’s ‘Tiger 3’ reprising their iconic characters, super-agents Tiger and Zoya from the YRF Spy Universe!

YRF has been teasing with the first track of Tiger 3 since last week, and today, it dropped the party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam! Expectations from this song are sky-high since the last time the two superstars danced together was in Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai, which became the biggest song of the year!

Salman & Katrina show off incredible chemistry and look drop-dead gorgeous in this vibey dance track that has been composed by Pritam, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has written the lyrics! Leke Prabhu Ka Naam (Hindi version) has been sung by Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi! The Tamil and Telugu versions have been sung by Benny Dayal and Anusha Mani.

Leke Prabhu Ka Naam has been shot on an extremely grand-scale. The stars and the team travelled to the exotic locations in Cappadocia, Turkey! Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant, who had choreographed Swag Se Swagat, is back to make Salman & Katrina dance again!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie, Tiger 3, is set to release on Diwali, Sunday, 12th November.