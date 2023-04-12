scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Salman shares gym pic, says you need will power to go do workouts

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be back on the silver screen after 4 years with his theatrical film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. As the film draws closer to its release, the actor on Wednesday took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his signature one-line wisdom.

Sharing a picture of himself from his gym, the actor wrote in the caption: “Gym n dining table, the fairest places ever . Uss ke liye power nahi will power chaheyeh (you don’t need power for that, all you need is will power).” The last part of the caption is inspired by one of the dialogues from the film, a hint of which the viewers can see in the trailer as well.

Reacting to Salman’s post, ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Abdu Rozik took to the comment section and wrote: “Arey yaar mazaa agaya bro (loved it bro).”

Meanwhile, Salman’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, which has been directed by Farhad Samji, stars an ensemble cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

The film is all set to arrive in cinemas on April 21 on the occasion of Eid.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Previous article
Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Odisha sets up 18 training centres to boost hockey at grassroots

Sports

Monchengladbach beat Wolfsburg in Bundesliga

Technology

Chrome gets WebGPU tech that allows high-performance 3D graphics

Technology

Google 1st Big Tech firm to end Covid jab mandate for entering its buildings

Technology

URBAN launches new smartwatch 'Pro M' with 1.91-inch HD display

Fashion & Lifestyle

Marvel star Kathryn Hahn on fame: 'I still feel like a normal person'

Feature

Hindi film industry: The first quarter is dismal

News

'Veera Raja Veera' from 'PS: 2' weaves magic of Rahman with Gulzar's words

Sports

Orleans Masters: Priyanshu Rajawat marches to his maiden BWF Super 300 final

News

Melissa McCarthy on what inspired her for 'The Little Mermaid' live-action film

Health & Lifestyle

Zambia declares end of cholera outbreak in 4 districts

News

Keanu Reeves to make broadway debut in 'Waiting For Godot'

News

Billy Murray alleges some men tried to kidnap his grandkids

News

Rhea Chakraborty appears on 'MTV Roadies' Season 19 as gang leader

Health & Lifestyle

India: Covid fresh cases cross 5k-mark

Technology

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Technology

Cybercriminals sell malicious Google Play apps for up to $20K using Darknet: Report

Health & Lifestyle

Active Covid cases in UP cross 1000-mark

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US