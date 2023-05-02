Salman Khan takes inspiration from Marvel’s Groot to answer question about doing stunts, marriage

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is a Marvel fan and his favourite character is Groot going by his recent post for the ‘Guardian Of The Galaxy Volume 3’.

Salman took to his social media, where he shared a promotional video for the upcoming Marvel film. In the clip, he is seen sitting in his vanity and looking at videos of Groot from the film.

The ‘Dabangg’ star then goes to a press conference, where he is asked about his next film’s title, to which he replies in Groot’s mannerism “I am Groot”.

As Salman says: “I am Salman”.

He is then asked about the dialogues, to which he replies “I am Salman” in different ways.

A reporter then asks him if he was scared performing the stunts, to which he again says ‘I am… Salman’, in an intense way.

Finally, a female journalists says that all the other Khan’s are married and asked him about his marriage, to which Salman puts on his headphones and listens to the the title track of the ‘Guardian Of The Galaxy Volume 3’.

He captioned the clip: “I live in Galaxy… Uparwale are my Guardians… Swagat karo mere new friend ka on May 5th. only in cinemas #GotGVol3 @Marvel_India.”

James Gunn directorial, ‘The Guardians of Galaxy Volume 3’ stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ releases in India on May 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.