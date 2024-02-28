HomeBollywoodNews

Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveils trailer of 'Dukaan', a film about surrogacy

Siddharth and Garima launched the trailer of their directorial debut film 'Dukaan'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Dukaan _ pic courtesy news agency

The writers of the Ranveer-Deepika-starrer ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’, Siddharth and Garima, on Wednesday launched the trailer of their directorial debut film ‘Dukaan’ here in the presence of the maker of ‘Animal’, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film, which is said to be based on true events and will be released on April 5, is all about the emotional roller-coaster ride of a surrogate mother.

Two minutes 39 seconds long, the trailer begins with Monika Panwar’s character Jasmine talking to a child, saying to him, “Our love story is a triangle.”

The movie is set in Gujarat and shows Jasmine speaking in a Gujarati accent. She is seen showing a picture of the child’s parents to him, and says she is the third person in the triangle.

We then see the father of the child saying, “It is my child”, to which Jasmine replies: “I have given birth to him.”

Monika’s character is then heard saying, “Giving birth is a big task. Not everyone can manage that. I am India’s first child making machine. No emotion. Only profession.”

The video shares a glimpse of Sikander Kher, the other lead actor. Others in the star cast are Soham Majumdar, and Monali Thakur.

Siddharth and Garima are also known for writing the romantic fantasy film, ‘Raabta’, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon. Siddharth was the writer of the Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’.

