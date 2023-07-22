Sanjana Sanghi named UNDP India’s Youth Champion

Even before Sanjana Sanghi made a mark in the world of entertainment, the young star held a long-standing commitment in working towards Youth Empowerment and advocating for Gender-Equality from her early college days working with various leading humanitarian organisations.

Recently, UNDP India announced Sanjana Sanghi as their Youth Champion to spread head youth-empowerment in India as well as on international stages. Sanghi took to her social media to share this exciting news, expressing gratitude for this huge honour, the actor wrote, “With being officially appointed UNDP’s Youth Champion, a long-standing dream has come true.

This for me, not only is a culmination of over 10 years of commitment to working in education & dreaming of the best possible future for the youth but a new start that gives me so much strength & encouragement to do more on platforms across the world. Thank you @shoko.noda & the entire team at UNDP India for deeming me fit & honouring me with this responsibility.

I promise to give it my all.

On the work front, Sanjana Sanghi will soon be seen in ‘Dhak Dhak’ opposite Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh along with an intense father-daughter drama, ‘Kadak Singh’, opposite Pankaj Tripathi.