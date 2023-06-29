scorecardresearch
Sanjay Mishra’s ‘Giddh’ qualifies for Oscars

By Agency News Desk
Sanjay Mishra's 'Giddh' qualifies for Oscars

By Agency News Desk
Sanjay Mishra in a still | Giddh _ pic courtesy imdb

Actor Sanjay Mishra’s Hindi short film ‘Giddh’ (The Scavenger) has won the Asia International Competition at the renowned Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2023. The actor was also honoured with the ‘Best Actor’ award at the festival, with the ‘Best Short Film’ win officially qualifying ‘Giddh’ to compete at the Oscars, making it a strong contender for the short film category.

A raw social commentary, ‘Giddh’ acts as a mirror to society and impartially speaks about many of the harsh realities that most would turn away from. Striking a chord with global audiences, ‘Giddh’ was erlier also selected as the finalist by the jury of the USA Film Festival 2023.

Additionally, the short film was also one of the official selections in other esteemed international short film festivals, including the ‘LA Shorts International Film Festival 2023’ and the ‘Carmarthen Bay International Film Festival 2023’.

Speaking about the global reception of the film, Sanjay Mishra said: “I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming global reception that our film Giddh has received. It has been an unforgettable journey, and the experience of collaborating with such an incredible crew will forever stay with me.”

“We faced challenges head-on, pouring our hearts into every scene, and witnessing the magic that unfolded before our very eyes. As I look back on the countless hours of hard work and unwavering dedication invested in this project, I am profoundly moved by the reception and recognition that our labor of love has garnered,” he added.

Produced by Ellanar films and co-produced by Amdavad Films, ‘Giddh’ will be helmed by National award-winning director, Manish Saini who is known for his work in Gujarati cinema movies such as ‘Dhh’, and ‘Gandhi and Co’.

