scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ lands in trouble

Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ trailer  is all about radicalisation, terrorism and religious fundamentalism

By Agency News Desk

National Award-winning filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan’s ‘72 Hoorain’ trailer  is all about radicalisation, terrorism and religious fundamentalism, which has now got into a controversy. 

Produced by Ashoke Pandit, the film landed in soup after its teaser was released on June 4. It has reportedly been denied certification by the censor board.

The over two-minutes long clip shows a satirical take on terrorism. It begins with introducing late Pakistani actor Rasheed Naz a maulvi, who talks about 72 Hoorain. Pavan Malhotra plays Hakim and Aamir Bashir essays Bilal boasting of the leisure and 72 virgins in heaven only granted to the true followers of religion.

The two are on top of a building talking about life post death. The video swiftly moves to visuals of bomb blasts and terrorist attacks. It ends with two bodies of terrorists being thrown into the water.

‘72 Hoorain’ is scheduled to release on July 7.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings
Next article
Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans
This May Also Interest You
News

Kevin Spacey's UK criminal trial over multiple sexual assault allegations begins

News

Rob Kardashian wishes sister Khloe on her 39th birthday

Sports

Host at least one World Cup cricket match in Mohali: Sahney

Sports

Lucknow Super Giants' off-field performance point to spectacular first season at home

News

Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury headline hoichoi’s ‘Nikhoj’

Sports

Ashes 2023: Just Stop Oil protesters interrupt proceedings of second Test at Lord’s (Ld)

News

Now, son Anoop joins musical power couple Manj Musik & Nindy Kaur

Sports

Vamsi Merla Sports Foundation associates with J&K Tourism & Culture; to promote motorsports in UT

News

‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ to release on 29th June 2023

Sports

Ashes 2023: Protesters briefly disrupt play during second Eng vs Aus Test at Lord's

Technology

MG Motor India ends season 4 of Developer Programme, announces winners

Sports

Ashes 2023: Nathan Lyon becomes first specialist bowler to play 100 consecutive Test matches

Technology

Man credits Apple Watch fall detection for saving his life

Sports

Anti-doping program needed for E-sport athletes, says WADA vice president Yang Yang

News

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to boyfriend Thom Evans

Sports

Mohun Bagan Super Giant sign Australian international Jason Cummings

Technology

Transgender people at higher risk of suicide: Study

News

Idris Elba refused to play James Bond after being put off by racism

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US