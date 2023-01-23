scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan plays a valiant freedom fighter in 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan, who has been on a film wrapping-up spree of late, will soon be seen playing a freedom fighter in her upcoming streaming film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been on a film wrapping-up spree of late, will soon be seen playing a freedom fighter in her upcoming streaming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

The film, which is said to be inspired by true events, will be Sara’s third streaming film after the 2020 release of ‘Coolie No. 1’ and the 2021 runaway hit ‘Atrangi Re’.

On Monday, the makers of the film shared the first-look video of Sara’s character from the film. The gripping video transports the viewers to a bygone era where the viewers see Sara assembling a radio-like device by plugging in vacuum tubes, in a dimly lit room. As she begins to speak on the radio, she shares the message of Independence with the entire nation until she is interrupted by the incessant banging at the door.

Talking about her character, Sara said: “I am so excited and honoured to get the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage. Working with Kannan Iyer sir (the director) is a sheer privilege as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself.”

She further mentioned: “And while it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I’ve done before, it is a project I’m going to work really hard on. And most importantly, I’m going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter.”

The film is a thriller-drama and follows the journey of a college girl in (then) Bombay, who goes on to become a freedom fighter. This fictional tale is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. It is a story about the courage, patriotism, sacrifice and resourcefulness of the youth of the nation.

Producer Karan Johar said: “The movie is an effort to bring to the audiences a lesser-known chapter of Indian history of the Independence struggle. With the incredibly talented Sara Ali Khan taking on a never-seen-before character, and with Kannan Iyer’s vision, this movie promises to be truly inspiring and an entertaining experience.”

For director Kannan Iyer, directing this story inspired by true events from the very precarious times of India’s freedom struggle is a feeling of tremendous pride is a matter of pride.

He said: “‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is going to be a tribute to the priceless contributions made by fearless heroes to India’s fight for Independence. It is my first time working with Sara Ali Khan and I am excited to see how she moulds herself into this character.”

The makers have also said that the film is not an Usha Mehta biopic.

‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharmatic, co-produced by Somen Mishra, has been written jointly by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. The filming is underway for the project and the film, when ready for release, will drop on Prime Video.

