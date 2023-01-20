scorecardresearch
Sara Ali Khan shares team boomerang as she gets on with first day of shoot in 2023

Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with her multiple shoot schedules, recently posed with her team as she kickstarted shoot for the year 2023

By News Bureau

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who has been busy with her multiple shoot schedules, recently posed with her team as she kickstarted shoot for the year 2023, after wrapping up 3 films in 2022, and starting the prep for the Anurag Basu directorial ‘Metro…Inn Dino’.

Taking to the story section of her Instagram on Friday, the ‘Atrangi Re’ actress shared a boomerang from the sets of her ongoing project as she wrapped up the shoot. While expressing her excitement to shoot her first shoot of the year. She wrote on the video: “First day of shoot in 2023.”

In her selfie with her team, Sara Ali Khan can be seen dressed in comfortable clothing before she started shooting. She is reportedly shooting for the biopic of Usha Mehta – ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

On the work front, Sara will be next seen in ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey, Maddock’s next opposite Vicky Kaushal and ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’.

Kamna Pathak's fashion funda: Don't dress to impress, be comfortable
BCCI invites applications for two vacant posts in junior men's and senior women's selection committee
