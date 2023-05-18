scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

Sara Ali Khan has said that as an Indian she feels proud to represent her country at such a global platform.

By Agency News Desk
Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore
Sara Ali Khan stuns fans at Cannes in regal outfit; compared to grandma Sharmila Tagore

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who recently attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023, has said that as an Indian she feels proud to represent her country at such a global platform. She said that cinema and art have the power to transcend the boundaries.

The actress earlier exhibited two looks which received praises from the fashion police, however, it was her third look that won the Internet over. She donned a white Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree at the French festival. A few fans even compared the actor to her grandmother, veteran actor Sharmila Tagore, who is known for her regal looks in Indian outfits.

She said: “We should be proud and even more vocal of the culture that we have and that we should be able to bring to the rest of the world. I think cinema and art transcends language, regions and nationalities. I think we should come together and while we are here at a global stage representing our country, we should continue to not forget who we are so that we can remain organic in the content that we create because I think that’s exactly what resonates with the rest of the world.”

Sara also took part at the inauguration of the India pavilion event held recently, which was also attended by Oscar winner Guneet Monga, Madhur Bhandarkar and veteran south Indian actress Khushbu.

She further mentioned: “Being Indian and proud of our Indianness but also being global citizens, not being afraid of doing more and having a louder voice and more self-presence in cinema and general, worldwide! Thank you for having me and I hope that we continue to do more and make our nation more and more proud and international.”

The actress made heads turns at both the Cannes and the party the actress attended where she joined A-listers like Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Uma Thurman, and Elle Fanning on the red carpet before the premiere of the Johnny Depp-starrer ‘Jeanne du Barry’ which opened the 2023 edition of Cannes.

On the work front, the actress is occupied with the promotions of her upcoming romantic comedy ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke’ in collaboration with Vicky Kaushal. Apart from that, she is involved in the films ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, an untitled project directed by Jagan Shakti, and Homi Adjania’s ‘Murder Mubarak’.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19
Next article
Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled
This May Also Interest You
News

Nicolas Cage to feature in horror game 'Dead by Daylight'

News

Schwarzenegger admits 'mistakes' as he regrets his misconduct towards women

News

After Jackie Chan and Bret Lee, 'Calm Down' hitmaker Rema to appear on 'TKSS'

News

Medtronic to expand base, Warner Bros. to set up shop in Hyderabad

Health & Lifestyle

Covid positive donor hearts may impact post-transplant survival: Study

News

Salma Hayek suffers wardrobe malfunction while dancing in a social media video

News

Shreyas Talapade is 'overwhelmed to be part of another Indian film industry'

News

NTR Jr's first look from NTR 30 to be unveiled on eve of his birthday

News

Hindi teaser of Nikhil Siddhartha's Netaji Subhas saga 'Spy' is out

Sports

El Gran Derbi: A history of Real Betis vs Sevilla FC

Sports

Ross Taylor wants Martin Guptill to be in New Zealand's top four ahead of ODI World Cup

Sports

IPL 2023: Ravi Shastri selects Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh as his standout players from the tournament

News

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ teaser: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunite after ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

News

Rugged, dirt bike and desert: Ali Fazal's look in 'Kandahar' unveiled

News

First single from Udhayanidhi-starrer 'Maamannan' to be out on May 19

News

'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action

News

Richa Chadha's International debut 'Ainaa' launched at House of Lords in London

Health & Lifestyle

Researchers identify how common herpes virus can cause multiple sclerosis

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US