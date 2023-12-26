Thursday, December 28, 2023
BollywoodNews

Saurabh Shukla says he didn't plan on becoming an actor

Saurabh Shukla, whose streaming film 'Dry Day', has been getting a good response, has shared that acting happened to him by chance.

By Agency News Desk
Saurabh Shukla says he didn't plan on becoming an actor
Saurabh Shukla says he didn't plan on becoming an actor _pic courtesy news agency

Actor-director Saurabh Shukla, whose streaming film ‘Dry Day’, has been getting a good response, has shared that acting happened to him by chance.

However, the actor said that he embraced it with joy but he always found comfort in storytelling.

Talking about acting, he said, “Becoming an actor wasn’t planned; it just happened unexpectedly, and I embraced it with joy. I always loved art and storytelling, finding comfort in the creative world.”

His directorial ‘Dry Day’ stars Jitendra Kumar, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shrikant Verma and Annu Kapoor in pivotal roles.

He further mentioned, “Life took a turn, leading me into cinema. While every character I’ve played and every story I’ve shared reflects the beauty of this artistic journey that found me, my heart always wanted to direct. It’s a reminder that sometimes, the most amazing parts of our lives are written by the unexpected ink of serendipity.”

Produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment, in association with Amazon Studios, ‘Dry Day’, is available to stream on Prime Video.

Previous article
Beyonce's childhood home goes up in flames in devastating inferno in Houston
Next article
Australia reach 187/3 on a damp opening day at Melbourne
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement

Developed & Maintained by Codestrela Technologies Pvt. Ltd.