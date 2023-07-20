scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Seeking 'something substantial' after 'Bholaa', Arpit Ranka to play an antihero in 'Tavvai'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS)  Actor Arpit Ranka, who was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s ‘Bholaa’, will be next seen as an antihero in ‘Tavvai’, a mythological tale of misfortune. 

The film also stars veteran actor Manoj Joshi and has been shot in various parts of Madhya Pradesh including Ujjain and Mahakaleshwar Temple.

The movie explores the mythological story of Alakshmi and Lakshmi. It also throws light on the importance of the sacred Peepal tree.

Speaking more about the film and his character, Arpit said: “After Bholaa, I was looking for something substantial which would challenge me as an actor and allow me to showcase my acting ability as well.”

Arpit, who is best known for portraying Duryodhana in Mahabharat and Kans in RadhaKrishn, says he is a believer of Lord Shiva.

“I am a huge believer of Mahakal and before Bholaa I visited Mahakal temple so I felt a strong connect there this time. I was in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, my hometown, resting and I wanted to go to the Mahakal temple. Around the same time, I got a call for Tavvai.”

He said that he “wholeheartedly accepted” it.

“And now after the filming, the first look of my character is out and I have received a lot of good feedback. The basic backdrop of the story is good vs bad and right now, I am playing the role of Kali – the demon – who is complexed in nature and I loved it while shooting for this.”

This is not the first time he will be seen in shades of grey, in ‘Bholaa’, Arpit played the role of Bhoora, a henchman.

‘Bholaa’ is a remake of the critically-acclaimed 2019 Tamil film ‘Kaithi’ and stars Ajay Devgn in the main role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Gajraj Rao and Vineet Kumar. The film was released in May.

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Google in talks with journalists to help them write news stories via AI tool
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Google in talks with journalists to help them write news stories via AI tool

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar bites Abhishek Malhan’s hand and says, ‘Maine pyaar hothon se diya hain’

News

‘Joker’ financier Bron Studios files for bankruptcy

News

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach quietly welcome their second child

News

Vansh Luthra to share screen with Emmy winner Jeremy Piven in 'The Performance'

Technology

Microsoft Teams getting AI-powered makeup filters

Technology

Manage risks associated with AI to boost $5 trillion economy goals: Experts

Technology

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India Series with prize money of Rs 2 cr

Sports

US Open: Alcaraz, Swiatek lead entry lists; Djokovic set to return to Flushing Meadows first time since 2021

Technology

75% of Indian desk workers adopting AI to drive productivity: Report

Technology

Google officially launches Nearby Share for Windows

News

Taylor Swift to be the honourary mayor of Santa Clara

News

Kenneth Branagh back as Hercule Poirot in 'A Haunting in Venice' new trailer

Technology

Love your espresso coffee? It may prevent risk of Alzheimer’s

News

Humayun Saeed: There should be no barriers for love

Technology

Microsoft slashes 1,000 jobs, mostly in sales, customer services: Report

Sports

I tend to disagree with it, it’s a mistake: Steve Waugh slams Australian selection call for fourth Test

Sports

International cricket stars descend in Harare with inaugural Zim Afro T10 set to commence

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US