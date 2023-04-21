scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt among others have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

By Pooja Tiwari
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks
Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and other big celebs who lost their Twitter Blue Ticks

B-town celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Alia Bhatt and politicians like CM Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others have lost their verified blue ticks from their Twitter accounts.

Earlier in March, Twitter posted from their official handle, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts “of public interest” were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.

Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
Log9 Materials kicks off India's 1st commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line
Next article
4th Covid death in Kolkata in 26 days
This May Also Interest You
Sports

IPL 2023: Curran's fifty, Arshdeep four-fer help Punjab Kings overcome MI in high-scoring tie (Ld)

Health & Lifestyle

Mass gatherings are Covid superspreaders: KGMU Experts

News

Rapper Prabh Deep says 'Thappad!' is inspired by comic book superheroes

Health & Lifestyle

K'taka logs 537 fresh Covid-19 cases

Technology

US imposes $300m penalty over hard disk drive exports to Huawei

News

Terence Lewis calls 'IBD3' contestant 'Charlie Chaplin of dance'

Health & Lifestyle

Primary schools closed for three days in Bihar's Muzaffarpur amid heat wave

Sports

IPL 2023: Kohli deserves a lot of credit for the kind of starts RCB is getting, says Gavaskar

Sports

Torino end Lazio's winning streak in Serie A

Technology

S.Korean carmakers' global market share falls to 7.3% in 2022

Technology

India's smartphone market nosedives 20% in Q1 as 2023 remains challenging

Sports

'I'm not injured anymore': Fit again Swiatek ready for Stuttgart Open title defense

Sports

Indian men's boxing contingent left for Tashkent; to participate in multi-nation training camp ahead of Worlds

Sports

IPL 2023: We felt 175 was a good target on this pitch, says Kohli after RCB's 24-run win

News

For Jeet if acting is his destiny, cricket is his love

Sports

IPL 2023: 'Somebody had to do it', Venkatesh happy to step in for Shreyas Iyer at No 3

Technology

Nokia joins Lightstorm to upgrade digital infrastructure in India

Health & Lifestyle

Air quality in Malaysia drops to unhealthy levels

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US