Shah Rukh Khan pushes intruding fan’s hand aside as he walks out of Mumbai airport

Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film 'Pathaan' created wonder at the box-office, is back in the bay as he landed in Mumbai recently.

By Agency News Desk
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, whose last film ‘Pathaan’ created wonder at the box-office, is back in the bay as he landed in Mumbai recently. While moving from the airport premises to his car, he was surrounded by a lot of people who wanted to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

As SRK waved to the crowd and moved ahead, wearing an all black attire with black t-shirt, black cargo pants and a black jacket, a fan tried to click a selfie with him.

SRK pushed his fan’s hand away and was not in a mood to get clicked for the selfie. SRK, who sported a clean shaven look rounded up with a pair of sunglasses exited the airport premises with his manager Pooja Dadlani.

The video has gone viral inciting polarising responses from the people on the Internet with some in support of SRK while others criticising his move.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be next seen in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial ‘Dunki’ in which he will share the screen with Taapsee Pannu.

