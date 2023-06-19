scorecardresearch
Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's 'An Impossible Love Story' locked for Dec 7

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actors Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon-starrer ‘An Impossible Love Story’ will be releasing on December 7 this year.

Dinesh Vijan shared the news on the official Instagram handle of Maddock Films on Monday morning. The makers also shared a poster of the film featuring the two stars. It had “in cinemas on December 7” written on it.

The poster was captioned: “Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023! Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar, A Maddock Films production.”

The film is directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra among many other names.

This will be the first time Kriti and Shahid will be seen sharing screen space together. Other details related to the film are under wraps.

–IANS

dc/dpb

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
WhatsApp widely rolling out new community entry point on iOS
Arnold Schwarzenegger sees working out as 'survival' mechanism due to old age
