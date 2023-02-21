'Shark Tank India 2': Anupam Mittal calls Aman Gupta a 'fekuchand'

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) In the latest episode of business reality show ‘Shark Tank India 2’, Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group, Anupam Mittal, and Co-Founder and CMO of boAt, Aman Gupta, who are also judging the show, entered into an argument during which Anupam called Aman ‘fekuchand’ (boastful person).

Aman and Peyush Bansal gave a lucrative investment offer of Rs 1 crore for 5.4 equity to the founders of the EEG headband which didn’t go down well with Anupam.

After listening to the business idea of the founders, Bhavya Madan and Ria Rustagi of the EEG (electroencephalogram, that records brain activity) headband, a machine that captures the brain activity, stress level, mood, and focus of a person, the sharks or the judges got impressed and Namita Thapar said: “I would like to give you an offer. Rs 1 crore for 6.66 per cent equity.”

Bhavya and Ria asked for an investment of Rs 1 crore for 2 per cent equity. However, Anupam took a dig at Namita’s investment offer, saying: “I have given you the offer to invest in your company and make it big. And their offer is to invest in your company and make their company big.”

At last, Aman discussed with Peyush Bansal and gave them an offer of Rs 1 crore for 5.4 per cent.

Anupam said: “These are all ‘fekuchand’ and no need to listen to them”.

The offer was accepted by Bhavya and Ria.

Besides Anupam and Aman, ‘Shark Tank India 2’ is judged by Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), and Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group and InsuranceDekho.com).

‘Shark Tank India 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

