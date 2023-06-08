scorecardresearch
Shatrughan remembers Sulochana: Fortunate to have played her reel son in many films

Shatrughan Sinha remembered late actress Sulochana called himself 'extremely fortunate' to play Sulochana Latkar's 'reel' son in many films.

By Agency News Desk

Veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has remembered late actress Sulochana Latkar, who passed away on June 3 aged 94. He called himself “extremely fortunate” to play her “reel” son in many films.

In a heartwarming tribute on Twitter, Shatrughan wrote: “Extremely fortunate to have played her reel son in many films as she epitomized her portrayal of a ‘mother’ on celluloid. Grateful, enduring, veteran, Marathi & Hindi films actress #Sulochana is no more.”

The two have worked together in films such as ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’, ‘Khoon Bhari Maang’ and ‘Chor Ho To Aisa’.

He added: “It was a great pleasure working with her & I cherish the memories from the times spent together, especially when I met her for my 1st film with her for Manmohan Desai’s famous ‘Raampur Ka Lakshman’.”

“She was a loving & fine human being. My deepest condolences to her family, friends, supporters, well wishers & fans in these traumatic times. May her soul find eternal peace Shanti.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
Agency News Desk
