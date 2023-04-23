scorecardresearch
Shilpa Shetty introduces her kids to ‘Mangalorean’ culture, visits kuldevi temple

Shilpa Shetty said that she wanted to introduce her kids to her Mangalorean heritage and culture, which she is very proud of.

By Agency News Desk

Shilpa Shetty along with her family visited the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, Mangalore. The Bollywood actress and entrepreneur said that she wanted to introduce her kids to her Mangalorean heritage and culture, which she is very proud of.

Shilpa on Sunday took to Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her mother, sister Shamita and her two children Viaan and Samisha.

She captioned it: “Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children, that I am so proud of.”

On the work front, Shilpa will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’, an upcoming cop action drama streaming series. This series stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead. It is set in Shetty’s fictional Cop Universe.

She was last seen on the big screen in ‘Nikamma’ in 2022, which also stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Entertainment Today

