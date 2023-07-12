Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) The teaser of Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film ‘Ghost’, which released on Wednesday, is packed with action and swag. The teaser has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The teaser is 1 minute and 54 seconds long, and features Shiva Rajkumar sitting in what looks like a dungeon waiting to go all guns blazing on a group of mercenaries who are out to kill him.

The teaser opens with a voice over a radio warning the team that the earlier unit had promised to execute him in 5 minutes, but never returned.

Shiva then appears seated in a dimly lit hideout. The promo begins with Shiva Rajkumar consuming a pani puri with Jack Daniels whisky instead of tamarind water while a team of heavily armed mercenaries enters his den and promise to take him down in 10 minutes.

He begins first by flicking his glass of whisky and cigarette backward like only he can and then setting fire to a tank parked behind him. He follows that by lighting another cigarette with a fire stick plonked at his feet and tells the mercenaries: “I’ve scared more people with my eyes than you can ever scare with your guns.”

Written and directed by M.G. Srinivas, ‘Ghost’ is an upcoming heist film in Kannada. Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under his Sandesh Productions banner, it also stars Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash and veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. The makers are planning for a Dussehra release, with a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

