scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shiva Rajkumar oozes swag as he eats a whisky shot of pani puri in 'Ghost' teaser

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) The teaser of Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar’s upcoming film ‘Ghost’, which released on Wednesday, is packed with action and swag. The teaser has been released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday.

The teaser is 1 minute and 54 seconds long, and features Shiva Rajkumar sitting in what looks like a dungeon waiting to go all guns blazing on a group of mercenaries who are out to kill him.

The teaser opens with a voice over a radio warning the team that the earlier unit had promised to execute him in 5 minutes, but never returned.

Shiva then appears seated in a dimly lit hideout. The promo begins with Shiva Rajkumar consuming a pani puri with Jack Daniels whisky instead of tamarind water while a team of heavily armed mercenaries enters his den and promise to take him down in 10 minutes.

He begins first by flicking his glass of whisky and cigarette backward like only he can and then setting fire to a tank parked behind him. He follows that by lighting another cigarette with a fire stick plonked at his feet and tells the mercenaries: “I’ve scared more people with my eyes than you can ever scare with your guns.”

Written and directed by M.G. Srinivas, ‘Ghost’ is an upcoming heist film in Kannada. Produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under his Sandesh Productions banner, it also stars Jayaram, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash and veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. The makers are planning for a Dussehra release, with a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

–IANS

aa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report
This May Also Interest You
Technology

AI can address high cost, poor patient experience in healthcare: Report

Technology

Google rolling out feature to let users negotiate time directly in Gmail

News

Paul King: Hugh Grant was picked for Oompa Loompas as he embodied their morbidly funny sarcasm

News

Vijay Varma as cop faces bullying from peers in ‘Kaalkoot’ first look

News

Alia got 'nervous' for her style during pregnancy, shares 'precious' duty as mum

News

Raja Kumari wrote, performed the ‘King Khan’ rap for ‘Jawan’ prevue

Technology

MG Motor launches new EV with Autonomous Level 2 tech in India

News

Morgan Freeman contracts unknown illness, misses promotional trip to UK

News

Popular Korean, Turkish and Russian content to be aired on Hindi GEC Atrangii

News

New ‘Blue Beetle’ trailer sees Jamie Reyes battle Indestructible Man

News

Atlee on working with SRK: I’m living the dream I’ve always dreamt of

News

Mouni Roy sent back from airport as she fails to show passport

Sports

Travis Head leapfrogs Smith, Labuschagne to achieve career-high no. 2 spot in ICC Test rankings

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says Abhishek Malhan body shames Bebika Dhurve

News

‘Jam Jam Jajjanaka’ from Bhola Shankar out

News

Aishwarya Sharma was tagged as ‘teacher’ on ‘KKK13’, here’s why

News

Nora Fatehi, Remo D'Souza rock the dance floor in new 'Hip Hop India' promo

News

Sudip Sharma’s Kohrra: Discovering Punjab like never before

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US