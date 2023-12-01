- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shivangi Verma: 'Natural to experience moments of doubt when it comes to heart'

By Agency News Desk

Actress Shivangi Verma, who has been a part of TV shows like ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, ‘Reporters’ and ‘Bhootu’, said when it comes to choosing your life partner, it’s natural to be confused. The actress said at times one may need to meet and spend time with many people in order to choose.

“It’s not uncommon to meet and spend time with different individuals while figuring out what you truly want. We explore various connections to understand ourselves better. It’s all part of the journey to finding genuine compatibility,” she said.

Shivangi said: “Absolutely, confusion and uncertainty are universal emotions. In real life, it’s natural to experience moments of doubt or confusion when it comes to matters of the heart. It’s essential to give oneself the time and space to navigate through these feelings.”

Ask her what her parameters are to find the perfect partner, the actress said, adding: “Compatibility, shared values, and mutual respect are vital parameters. It requires self-awareness and understanding of what one truly desires in a relationship. It’s about aligning with someone who complements your journey, both personally and professionally.”

Talking about dating within the industry, Shivangi added: “It can be beneficial as both partners understand the demands and challenges of the profession. However, it’s crucial to strike a balance and maintain individual identities. Challenges may arise, but with effective communication and mutual support, a relationship between actors can thrive.”

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Naveen Pandita on 'Pushpa Impossible': It's not easy journey for Ashwin
Next article
Kapil Dev Grant Thornton Invitational: Rashid Khan in lead heading into final round
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US