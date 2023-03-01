scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

Shraddha Kapoor recounted recording the track 'Teri Galliyan' from the 2014 film 'Ek Villain' and expressed gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her sing the song.

By News Bureau
Shraddha Kapoor Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'
Shraddha Kapoor Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor recounted recording the track ‘Teri Galliyan’ from the 2014 film ‘Ek Villain’ and expressed gratitude to Mohit Suri for letting her sing the song.

Sharing her experience, she said: “Before recording the song, when we were shooting ‘Aashiqui 2’, I requested Mohit Suri to allow me to sing one song in the film. But he was looking for a great voice to sing for the film.”

“So, one day during the filming of ‘Ek Villian,’ Mohit Suri called me and asked where I was going to be the next day, to which I replied, ‘I will be at home only’. He immediately said, ‘come to the studio let’s record the song ‘Teri Galliyan’.”

Shraddha, who has been part of numerous movies including ‘Aashiqui 2’, ‘Ek Villain’, ‘Haider’, ‘ABCD 2’, ‘Baaghi’, ‘Rock On 2’, ‘OK Jaanu’, ‘Half Girlfriend’, and many more shared further that initially, she was nervous as she was not so prepared but Mohit trusted her and she said that this his trust became her motivation.

“I was terrified because I was not prepared. There was a scene in ‘Aashiqui 2’ where Arohi says, ‘Muhjse Nahi Hoga’ before singing, and this was replicated in my real life as well because I was in the studio when Mohit sir arrived, and I was unable to record it. But this is so special to me; had this moment not occurred in my life, I would never have sung this song.”

“I believe that whoever believes in you and your abilities, and the strength we gain from them, is the most beautiful thing in life, and I am grateful to Mohit Suri for this opportunity,” she added.

Shraddha along with Ranbir Kapoor graced the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 13’ to promote their film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’. Moreover, ace singer Javed Ali also joined the panel of judges including Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya as a guest judge.

‘Indian Idol 13’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Previous article
Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns
Next article
Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

Fashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

News

Vidyut Jammwal does his bit, brings 'beautiful' northeastern music to mainstream

News

Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus

News

'Shazam!' director says Zachary Levi's superhero could survive DC Universe overhaul

News

Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta

News

Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US