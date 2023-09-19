Shreyas Talpade celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with full devotion in Mumbai

Actor Shreyas Talpade is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with full devotion in Mumbai, as he was seen participating among a full crowd of Ganapati bhakts, offering his own prayers with tilak on his forehead and bowing his head in reverence to the deity.

Taking a break from his work, the actor has made no secret of his own sense of spirituality and religious devotion, being a staunch devotee of both Lord Shiva and his son, Lord Ganesha.

As part of the Ganapati festival in Mumbai, the ‘Om Shanti Om’ actor stepped out of his car wearing very simple white attire, and brought forth his own offerings which he gave proudly at the Ganapati mandapa, offering his own prayers and saying ‘Ganapati Bappa Morya’.

While celebrating, the actor had come up with both his wife Deepti Talpade and daughter Aadya.

While he got out of his car, the actor was surrounded by fans and while he spoke to them, he avoided talk of any new projects and was single mindedly focused on the celebrations.

His own offerings included a full statue of Lord Ganesha, and some prasadam which he offered at the mandapa while a priest was chanting Sanskrit mantras.

After that, while amidst normal people Shreyas was seen smiling and going to the stalls featuring several Ganapati idols, offering his prayers.

Though usually he talks to the paparazzi the actor remained somewhat silent and instead was simply spending time with his family, with his wife who herself was wearing a tilak, carrying their little daughter.

Smiling throughout the video he posted on his Instagram stories, the actor also wrote, with a picture Lord Ganesha: “Ganapati Bappa Morya”

Before this, the actor was also seen in the track ‘Om Namah Shivay’ from his new film ‘Luv You Shankar’ which was sung by Vardaan Singh, with the actor celebrating his love and devotion to Mahadev.

Apart from ‘Luv You Shankar’, Shreyas is also gearing up to star in the Kangana Ranaut directorial ‘Emergency’, which will feature Kangana as the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the ‘Emergency’ era from 1975-1977.