Shruti Haasan's 'Monster Machine' is a hard edged celebration of rebel attitude

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan’s latest single ‘Monster Machine’ is nothing like her other musical endeavours. A hard edged, industrial rock track, the song, is an edgy and trippy celebration of the misfit attitude.

Given the actress’ fondness for rock music, the song is filled with a rebel punk style attitude something similar to hardcore punk bands such as Suicidal Tendencies, Misfits or Black Flag.

However, the music is more similar to something that came out of the popular industrial rock/metal band Nine Inch Nails, as ‘Monster Machine’ employs the use of a lot of artificial mechanical drums, synthesisers, samples while coating the heavy guitar riffs with electronic samples.

Filled with some weirdly trippy footage, on one hand it shows Shruti on the set of a film donning an eloquent lehenga, while on the other cuts to her going all punk rock mode, wearing black clothes and brandishing a hammer. Then to make things even weirder, she goes all Marilyn Manson and rolls around in black mud with a creepy smile.

The production is very electronic and employs a bunch of constriction in the sound design, bushing the bass aside and also subdues the guitar riffs while giving her vocals more space to shine.

A common trait in industrial sound design, Shruti’s vocals are the driving point of the track and it is delivered in an abrasive style which is reminiscent of something like the early pop-punk style of Avril Lavinge. The vocal performance is extremely edgy but poignant as the ‘Veera Simha Reddy’ actress belts out her most unapologetic performance.

‘Monster Machine’ is a celebration of darkness and owning up to one’s individuality while being unafraid of societal norms.

The track is a celebration of feminine energy and empowerment, sensuality, freedom and openness.

Commenting on the song, Shruti said: ” ‘Monster Machine’ is very close to my heart as it’s so much more than a track for me. It completely encompasses my individuality and encourages the listeners to embrace themselves, their inner monsters and let them out.In essence, ‘Monster Machine’ is so much more than a song, its endeavour is to make the audiences accept their inner darkness and I hope people connect with its raw emotion and energy.”

The music video of ‘Monster Machine’ is directed by Dwarakesh while Bhuvan Gowda is credited as the director of photography.

Karan Kanchan and Karan Parikh are the music producers of the single and it is produced by BLCK production.

Apart from singing, Shruti has also penned and composed the song.

On the movie front, Shruti will be playing a lead role opposite Telugu superstar Prabhas in director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming film ‘Salaar’.