‘Singham Again’ prepones its release date to Independence Day 2024

The 3rd instalment of the 'Singham' franchise was earlier supposed to release on Diwali 2024. But 'Singham Again' will now arrive on August 15, 2024.

By Agency News Desk

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film ‘Singham Again’ has shifted its release to an early date. The film, third instalment of the ‘Singham’ franchise, was earlier supposed to release on Diwali 2024. But as per the new development, the film will now arrive in cinemas on August 15, 2024.

The film will be directed by Rohit Shetty who has earlier helmed the two films from the franchise.

‘Singham Again’ will go to floors in August 2023.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on his Twitter recently.

He tweeted: “#Xclusiv… Ajay Devgn – Rohit Shetty: ‘Singham Again’ ON Independence Day 2024 – #SinghamAgain – the third part in #RohitShetty’s super-successful #Singham franchise – to release on August 15, 2024 #IndependenceDay. #AjayDevgn returns as #BajiraoSingham… starts August 2023.”

The film will see Deepika Padukone in a cop avatar.

‘Singham’ was released in 2011, and starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in the lead roles, followed by ‘Singham Returns’ in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Agency News Desk
The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
