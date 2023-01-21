scorecardresearch
Sneha Khanwalkar: Wanted listeners to get transported to pulp movies era with 'Pseudo Saiyaan'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) With peppy lyrics and groovy beats, ‘Pseudo Saiyaan’, the title track of ‘Cinema Marte Dum Tak’, is currently creating waves. Its composer Sneha Khanwalkar says she wanted to ensure the listeners get transported to the era of pulp genre movies through this number.

Composer and singer Sneha Khanwalkar shared her idea behind the groovy track, “Cinema Marte Dum Tak is an ode to the 90s pulp cinema that were known for its thrills, dialogues and visuals that instantly hooked the audiences, and I wanted the song to exude the same vibe.”

“I wanted to ensure the listeners get transported to that era of pulp genre movies through this track. Vasan Bala’s vision and Shailja’s vocals added life to the composition and I hope it stays with listeners and makes them groove every time they listen to it.”

This song is sung by Sneha along with Shailja Mishra, while the lyrics are penned by Vayu.

“I was excited when I was asked to write the lyrics for Pseudo Saiyaan. We wanted to create something catchy and addictive while highlighting the essence and element of pulp cinema,” Vayu said.

He added: “Sneha Khanwalkar did a great job with the upbeat music that breathes life into the words, and I can’t wait to see the audience’s reaction to the song. I am sure listeners will find this song extremely captivating.”

“Sneha Khanwalkar has composed this gem Pseudo Saiyyan. I can’t wait for the audience to experience this song individually, because I think it is a great track that Sneha has come up with. I had been wanting to collaborate with Sneha for such a long time now! We sort of worked together in the past, and now we’re coming back to work together after 8-10 years,” said the show’s creator Vasan Bala.

“Pseudo Saiyaan is a pretty trippy song and fits the docu-series’ mood so well. I instantly fell in love with the song when I first heard it, also it was terrific working with Karan Malhotra on the background score of the series, he is such a talented musician,” he added.

A Vice Studios Production and created by the maverick filmmaker Vasan Bala, the six-episode reality docu-series follows four ingenious filmmakers who were well known in the 90s including names such as J Neelam, Vinod Talwar, Dilip Gulati and Kishan Shah.

The series is airing on Prime Videos.

–IANS

dc/uk/

