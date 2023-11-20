‘Some highs, some lows, that’s sport,’ says Ranveer Singh after WC match

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) After team India’s defeat at the World Cup final match, actor Ranveer Singh shared an appreciation note for the men in blue, saying “let’s applaud our boys for giving it their all.”

On Sunday, Australia beat host India by six wickets in the final match, adding to its World Cup trophies won in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015.

Australia won their sixth ODI World Cup title in stunning fashion as Travis Head powered home the team with a fierce century. Chasing 241 to win, the Aussies won with seven overs to spare. India batted first and were bowled out for 240.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Ranveer wrote: “Some highs, some lows. Some good days, some bad days. Some wins, some losses. That’s sport. That’s life. We are all gutted, but let’s applaud our boys for giving it their all.”

Deepika Padukone, who was also present at the stadium to witness the World Cup final match, took to Instagram Stories and shared an image of Indian flag.

The World Cup 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was a star studded affair, and saw the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Ranveer and Deepika, Prakash Padukone, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhur Bhandarkar, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and Shanaya Kapoor.

After Mohammed Shami took the first wicket and sent David Warner out after scoring just seven runs, SRK was seen cheering, shouting with pride and pumping his fist in the air. When Jasprit Bumrah stumped the second wicket of cricketer Mitchell Marsh, SRK was seen giving a high-five to daughter Suhana.

Ranveer, too, got all excited over the wickets. He was seen fist pumping in air as the Indian bowlers took Australian wickets and gave a strong competition.

