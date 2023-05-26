scorecardresearch
Sonakshi Sinha gifts a thematic painting made by her to 'Dahaad' creators

Sonakshi Sinha recently gifted a painting to the show's creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for her streaming show ‘Dahaad’, recently gifted a painting to the show’s creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as a gesture of gratitude. The painting is of a tiger looking blankly at the viewer.

Zoya took to her instagram to thank Sonakshi for her gesture, and commented: “Tiger Tiger Burning Bright #bestgift #painting #sonakshisinha #thatgirlisanartist @aslisona @tigerbabyofficial.”

Sonakshi also re-shared the post and thanked the creators for the show: “My best creation for the girls who created my best role. Thank you tiger babies Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for making me Anjali Bhaati #forevergrateful.”

The thematic painting made by Sonakshi, is a tribute to Reema and Zoya’s production house, Tiger Baby.

Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, ‘Dahaad’ is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and Tiger Baby with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti as Executive Producers. The 8-episodic series is streaming on Prime Video.

