scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Sonu Sood to help set up a school for underprivileged children in Bihar

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Sonu Sood recently met an engineer from Bihar’s Katihar who quit his job and started a school for orphaned children and named it after the actor and philanthropist.

Sonu will be providing a new building for this school and higher education to underprivileged children.

In February this year, Sonu was surprised to read about 27-year-old engineer Birendra Kumar Mahato quitting his full-time job to open a school for orphaned children, and that he named it after the actor. Moved by Mahato’s endeavour to provide free education and food to 110 children, the actor met Mahato and the children at the school which also functions as a shelter home.

The actor spent time with Mahato to understand the needs of the school, from ration to quality education, building awareness to bridging the education gap between rich and poor. By the end of the day, Sonu started work on new building for the school so that it can house more underprivileged children, and ensure there is food for every child.

“Increasing access to education is one of the best ways to combat poverty. We aim to educate children from the marginalised sections of the society so that they have a better chance at job opportunities.”

He added: “Higher education is something we are working on. The other important aspect is nutrition and overall well-being as this school is also a night shelter,” said the actor.

Currently, the actor is providing education to close to ten thousand students across the country .

–IANS

dc/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Decoded: How Botox drug enters brain cells, causes paralysis
Next article
4th Indian Open of Surfing returns with eyes set on qualifications for Paris 2024
This May Also Interest You
Sports

4th Indian Open of Surfing returns with eyes set on qualifications for Paris 2024

Technology

Decoded: How Botox drug enters brain cells, causes paralysis

Technology

Acer launches new gaming laptop 'Aspire 5' in India

News

Malaika Arora drops private picture of Arjun Kapoor” Netizens say Sab kuch internet pe dikhana zaroori hai kya’?

News

Second 'Adipurush' track 'Ram Sita Ram' is high on emotions

News

Kajol on 'Dushman': 'Ashutosh Rana scared the crap out of me on screen'

News

Kriti, Prabhas' song 'Ram Siya Ram' from 'Adipurush' is a journey of love, devotion

Health & Lifestyle

UP districts fall short of immunisation targets

News

Vikram Pratap opens up on going from Sanjay Mishra's dialect coach to his co-actor

Health & Lifestyle

Zomato joins Dial4242 to provide ambulance, medical support to delivery partners

News

Hanu-Man director Prasanth Varma launches ‘Cinematic Universe’

Technology

ISRO to test in July crew safety system of Gaganyaan project rocket

News

The journey of love & devotion in ‘Adipurush’ with the soul-stirring song, ‘Ram Siya Ram’

News

'Performance or relations, everything is scrutinised': Sudhanshu Pandey on showbiz

Technology

Qualcomm India joins WEP to empower 8 women-led startups

Sports

Kylian Mbappe named Ligue 1 Player of the Year for fourth consecutive time

Health & Lifestyle

New wearable ultrasound system can monitor BP, heart function on the go

Sports

Alex Carey reveals support from wicket-keeping greats ahead of WTC final

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US