South India gives rousing welcome to SRK's 'Jawan'; fans say 'Atlee is an ace film maker in all languages'

Chennai , Sept 7(IANS) Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan’s much anticipated movie ‘Jawan’, directed by ace Tamil director Atlee was received by South Indian fans to a rousing welcome.

In Thiruvananthapuram ,Chennai and other cities of south India, the movie opened to full house. Shah Rukh Khan playing the dual role of a police officer and a thief In a 2 hour 49 minute movie has thrilled the masses.

The fans of Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil superstar has also given a rousing reception to the SRK movie as the director, Atlee has made three back to back hits with Vijay in ‘Theri’ , ‘ Mercel’ and ‘ Bigel’.

In several theaters across Tamil Nadu fans welcomed the opening of the movie by pouring milk over the cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikhil .R.S, an Engineer who opted to watch the Hindi version of the movie from Thiruvananthapuram’s Aries theatre while speaking to IANS said that the movie would be a super duper hit in South. He, however, added that the “script could have been more tightened especially the scenes involving Vijay Sethupathi” who plays the principal villain in the movie.

Another south Indian actor Nayanthara is playing a crucial role of lady lead in the live and was impressive. Deepika Padukone playing an extended cameo role has a huge screen presence in the movie.

Priyamani, Yogi Babu and other actors have also played extremely well in the movie.

Muruganandan. M. R, a business man from Alwarpet in Chennai while speaking to IANS said: “The movie is a big hit and I watched it in the first show itself. The movie is extremely good and Atlee proved himself that he is an ace film maker in all languages.”

–IANS

