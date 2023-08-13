scorecardresearch
SRK gives sneak peek into soulful romantic track 'Chaleya' from 'Jawan'

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday gave a sneak peek into the soulful romantic track ‘Chaleya’, featuring himself alongside Nayanthara from the upcoming action thriller ‘Jawan’.

The two actors will be seen paired together for the first time and their easy romantic camaraderie lights up the screen. After teasing fans with a short motion poster on Saturday, SRK gave the audiences a glimpse into the romantic number with a teaser today, revealing an extended glimpse of the song that gives out a little bit more about the track.

This vibe of SRK in a romantic track will be experienced by audiences after a long time. Sharing the Reel video, the actor wrote: “Love will find a way to your heart….Chaleya Teri Aur…. #Chaleya, #Hayyoda and #Chalona Song Out Tomorrow! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

The video shows SRK performing dance steps on the street, while Nayanthara is twirling around in a pink and red coloured gown. The song is penned by Kumaar, and sung by Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao. It will be released on August 14.

The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles.

Directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

The film is set to release worldwide in theaters on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

–IANS

sp/kvd

Agency News Desk
