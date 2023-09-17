scorecardresearch
Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ brings smiles on faces of elderly women in Guwahati

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' brings smiles on faces of elderly women in Guwahati

The magic of superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ has spread all across the world, with people of all ages and gender going crazy for the actor. Reportedly, SRK fans from Guwahati, Assam had organised a special show of ‘Jawan’ for elderly women from an old age home.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club account, old women were seen smiling and happily posing for the camera, after they watched the show of the action entertainer.

The post was captioned: “Women of all ages love SRK Just look at these smiling ladies from an Old Age Home in #Guwahati watching Jawan.”

On Sunday, SRK replied to the post, and wrote: “Thank u and big hug to each of them…. Glad I can bring a smile to their faces through my movies!!!! Guwahati, please convey my love and immense gratitude to them!!!”

In another post on X, SRK thanked the fans of Pune, Maharashtra, who watched the weekend show of ‘Jawan’ at the iconic Victory Theatre. He wrote: “Thank u Pune!!! Wishing u all health and happiness… hope you’ve had a great weekend with Jawan!!!”

‘Jawan’ stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. It was theatrically released on September 7.

Directed by Atlee, ‘Jawan’ features SRK in a dual role: Captain Vikram Rathore, an ex-commando; and Azad, the jailer of a woman’s prison.

The vigilante actioner ‘Jawan’ has crossed the box office collections of the year’s other big hits, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s ‘Gadar 2’, in just nine days.

Having made a gross collection (including the 18 per cent GST) of Rs 21.90 crore and Rs 20.20 crore respectively on the eighth and ninth days, ‘Jawan’ has raked in Rs 696 crore worldwide.

SRK next has ‘Dunki’ in the pipeline.

Agency News Desk
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others.
